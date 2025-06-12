OBITUARY: Linda Sue Arch

Linda Sue Arch, 68, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 8, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on Sept. 21, 1956, in Lyons, Ga., Linda was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Nell Owl. She was raised in a home rooted in faith, strength, and the power of family. She shared her early years with her siblings, Gerrelle Bazemore Owl, Lola Blankenship, Jason Owl (Hattie), Melinda Hall, and Sadie Locust (Jerry). She also held a special bond with her aunt, Louise Thigpen, who was just 10 days older and a lifelong confidante.

Linda was the cherished wife of Robert Michael Arch, her husband and companion for 33 years. Together, they built a vibrant and loving family. She was a devoted mother to her daughters, April Bird (Ike – Linda’s favorite son-in-law), Angela Wolfe, Melisa “Sis” Arch, and Chezlee Arch; and her sons, Dwayne “Tuff” Jackson (Tammy), Robert “Toad” Arch (Beth), Will Arch, Chris Arch, Allen Littlejohn, Jason Bradley (Sharon), and Andy Arch (Clarissa).

Her heart was fullest when surrounded by her grandchildren, Ashley, Tashina, Shepherd, Caleb, Esther, Ofee, Joe, Malachi, Angel, Dustin, Christian, Summer, Blake, Kaden, Karyl, Raven, Taleah, Donald, Kelsey, Emra, Tahnee, Perry, Kahlanee, Wahlala, Elias, Corey, Tevis, Cain, Elijah, Micala, Kathleen, Mack, Owen, Jacie, Jenisis, Venus, Braylon, Kyam, Brannon, Keaton, Tevy, Eliana, and Aiden; and her many great-grandchildren, each one treasured deeply.

Linda’s love reached far beyond her immediate family. She embraced dear friends like Mark and Donna Stone, Ida Morris, Jim Haigler, and Patsy Thomas, as part of her own. Her extended family also included her brothers-in-law Charlie Arch (Lou) and Roger Arch, her sister-in-law Marie Rose, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and held close to her heart.

She was the heart of every gathering, the hand that soothed, and the voice that encouraged. Linda lived a life of kindness, fierce loyalty, and openhearted generosity. Her home was a haven, and her presence a source of strength for all who knew her.

Though she is no longer with us in body, her love and legacy continue in every hug, story, and memory she leaves behind.

The service for Linda Arch will be held on Thursday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service.

Burial will be in the Robert Owl Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C.