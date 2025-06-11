OBITUARY: Cameron Onnahili Chickaway

Cameron Onnahili Chickaway, born to Isaiah Chickaway and Jolie Locust-Pheasant on June 8, 2025, passed away on June 8, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Ivy Locust, and his uncles, Spencer Locust, Leland Locust, and Rayden Locust.

Cameron is preceded by his uncle, Brandon Charles Pheasant Jr., and his brother, Blaize Isaiah Chickaway.

The family will hold a private graveside service.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.