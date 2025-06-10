OBITUARY: Rachel Morgan

Rachel Morgan, age 83, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday afternoon, June 8, 2025, at Tsali Care Center in Cherokee, N.C., following a period of declining health.

Rachel was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee, the daughter of the late Manley and Savannah Patridge George. She retired after many years of working at “The Cherokee’s” manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Morgan; her son, Ned Carl (Bunky) Morgan; her brothers, Abraham, Columbus, and Luke George; and her sisters, Martha Jones and Addie Littlejohn.

Rachel is survived by one sister, Betty George of Whittier, N.C., and her grandsons, Dylan Morgan and Kyle Morgan, both of Cherokee, N.C. Additionally, her great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Morgan of Cherokee, N.C., also survives.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C., with the Rev. Greg Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 at Long House Funeral Home, located at 407 Wolftown Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.