OBITUARY: Donna Allison Crowe

Donna Allison Crowe, 71, of Cherokee went home to be with the Lord Friday June 6, 2025. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Boyce and Sally (Bill) Johnson Allison, and wife to the late Rev. Denny Crowe. In addition to her parents, and husband Donna was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kayce Crowe Maney; and three brothers, Jim, John, and Jack Allison.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Rachel Crowe; great grandchildren, Alexander and Kailyn Crowe McDaris; cousin, Daisy Crowe; and one brother, Buddy Allison and wife Judy.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 9 at The Old Antioch Baptist Church. Brothers Kenny and Marty Kilby will officiate with burial at George Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at The Old Antioch Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.