Interior designates five new National Recreation Trails

WASHINGTON — In celebration of Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day on Saturday, June 7, the Department of the Interior today announced the designation of five new National Recreation Trails in six states, adding 387 miles to the National Trails System. The newly designated trails join a network of more than 1,300 existing National Recreation Trails, which can be found in every U.S. state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

“National Recreation Trails create opportunities for locally managed tourism to boost economies and benefit hikers, bikers, paddlers and other recreationists alike,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This investment into conservation and outdoor recreation will benefit the American people for generations to come.”

National Recreation Trails are jointly coordinated and administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, in conjunction with a number of federal and nonprofit partners. A national recreation trail can be designated by either the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture on an existing local or regional trail with the consent of the federal, state, tribal, local, nonprofit or private entity that has jurisdiction over the trail. The trail’s managing agency or organization must apply for the distinction. Designation as a national recreation trail does not transfer ownership or impose federal management responsibilities; consistent with the administration’s commitment to local decision-making, management remains with the existing state, local, or private entities. The application period for new National Recreation Trails is currently open until Nov. 1, 2025.

The National Trails System, which includes national scenic, national historic, national recreation, and national water trails, offers many opportunities to experience the landscapes across the country and build awareness of historic events that have shaped the nation. The list of newly designated National Recreation Trails is below, and all are ready for exploring. Each will receive a certificate of designation, a set of trail markers and a letter of recognition from Secretary Burgum.

CALIFORNIA: Miner’s Ravine Trail

The City of Roseville constructed the 6.36-mile Miner’s Ravine Trail on city property as a transportation and recreational trail, giving residents the opportunity to explore nature in their own community. This is a popular area for hiking, biking, running, dog-walking, or a leisurely stroll, where visitors are likely to encounter other people and wildlife.

INDIANA, KENTUCKY, and OHIO: Ohio River Way

The Ohio River Way is a 308-mile water trail spanning sections of Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. This route connects Appalachian wilderness to small river towns and dynamic metropolitan centers. Beyond its natural beauty, the trail is steeped in cultural heritage—from Lewis and Clark’s expedition to the Underground Railroad, and the flatboats and steamboats that helped shape the region.

OHIO: Cuyahoga River Water Trail

The 41-mile portion of the roughly 100-mile Cuyahoga River in northeastern Ohio that applied for National Water Trail designation begins at the meeting of the Little Cuyahoga River and the Cuyahoga River main stem and runs north to the mouth of the river at Lake Erie. From the natural beauty of parklands to the stark industrial landscapes and bustling city of Cleveland, the Cuyahoga River Water Trail offers an extensive array of opportunities for paddlers of all abilities and interests.

VIRGINIA: Elizabeth River Trail

The Elizabeth River Trail is a 10.5-mile urban waterfront trail from Norfolk State University to the Port of Virginia. This multi-modal trail features stunning views of the Elizabeth River, the historic Cannonball Trail, the USS Wisconsin, and historic Fort Norfolk with amenities for all ages, including the Glowline, a glow-in-the-dark section of the trail.

WISCONSIN: Great Pinery Heritage Waterway

The Great Pinery Heritage Waterway is an overarching water trail encompassing 108 miles of the historic Wisconsin River, with 20.8 miles applying for National Water Trail designation. The trail flows through old-growth pine and hardwood forests, past historical dams and once-thriving mill towns, and along urban and industrial areas, earning the river its well-deserved name, the Hardest Working River in the World.