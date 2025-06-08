“We are still here”: Annual Kituwah Celebration held

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

KITUWAH – A light, constant breeze blew through the area as Cherokee songs were sung, anetso (stickball) was played, and Cherokee people came together to celebrate at Kituwah – the Mother Town of the Cherokee.

The Kituwah Celebration of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), held annually to mark the return of the site to the Tribe, was held this year on the evening of Friday, June 6.

Kituwah, located just outside of Cherokee, N.C., near Bryson City, N.C., was placed into trust for the EBCI by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Dept. of the Interior in 2021. The property was purchased by the EBCI in 1996, and according to the Public Notice to Acquire Land into Trust, the site totals 307.03 acres.

“Kituwah is not just a plot of land, or a quiet field, it is one of the most sacred places in Cherokee history,” Renissa McLaughlin, EBCI Youth & Adult Education director, told the crowd. “It is our Mother Town, the regional village where our ancestors first gathered as people, where the first fire was lit, and where Cherokee life, government, and traditions began.”

She spoke of the importance of Kituwah, “In 1996, the Tribe, our people, reclaimed and protected this sacred land. That moment was more than a land purchase. It was a homecoming. It was a return of something that could never truly be lost – our connection to our roots, our ancestors, and our identity. Today, Kituwah is alive – not with buildings or development, but with culture, ceremony, and community. Songs are sung. Seeds are planted, and prayers are offered. Kituwah Mound has become a living classroom and a place where everyone, young and old, can come to learn, remember, and celebrate.”

McLaughlin added, “Let this place continue to bring us together to teach, to heal, to celebrate, and to remind us all that the Cherokee people are still here. We are strong, we are sovereign, and we are home.”

EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks commented, “It’s very exciting that we’re recognizing, through this celebration, who we are as a people, our culture, our heritage, and especially the language.

We deal with a lot of things. We wear a lot of hats. It’s not always easy. Sometimes you have to take a hard stand on things. Sometimes, it’s just our diligence, it’s our strength, and it’s our resilience that’s going to outlast any of our opponents or any obstacles that are working against us.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks concluded with, “We’re strong. We’re resilient. We’re the Cherokee people, and this land is forever ours. It will never leave our hands again regardless of what happens.”

2024-25 Miss Cherokee Moira George spoke along with 2024-25 Junior Miss Cherokee Misha Slee and 2024-25 Little Miss Cherokee Faith Panther. George noted, “I think it’s important that we keep coming together and celebrating. We are still here.”

Several activities were held during the event including Cherokee social dances by the Aniyvwiyahi Dancers, two exhibition anetso games hosted by the Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Indian ball teams, and a meal by Granny’s Kitchen.