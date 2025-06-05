OBITUARY: John Gerald Walker

John Gerald Walker was born on Feb. 5, 1952 as a birthday gift to his mom Leois Evans Walker and his awesome dad George Walker.

John’s final earthly steps were hard and painful, but God decided “Enough my son come one home.” His heavenly family reunion includes both of his parents; his loving grandparents, Willie Walker and Amanda Catt Walker, Vincent Evans and Margaret McClure Evans; brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Walker; two people who called him son, EJ and Cotton McLean; lots of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends; and his precious son, James Gerald Walker.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years Dorothy “Cookie” McLean Walker; one daughter, Gracie Jeanette; three of the most precious granddaughters anyone could hope for, Tracy Michelle, the oldest and his rock, Seraphina Nicole and Morgan Kathleen. He always said “who needs boys when I’ve got awesome girls like these.” He was so proud of his gifts from God. And there’s Lucas, his fur baby who could soothe John no matter how bad he felt. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Jessie Mae), Tommy (Lois), Charlie (Kattie), Susan Walker, Darlene Walker, four nieces, and six nephews.

John was a true jack of all trades. At 17 he worked with his dad and brother along the Mississippi River. He moved on to working underground. Coal mines in Alabama and Kentucky, Uranium mines in New Mexico, Subways in Baltimore Maryland, Water intake tunnels in Chattanooga Tennessee, and the Bad Creek Project in western North Carolina. He worked building the Duke Energy Nuclear Power Plant in SouthPort, N.C. and the Ramsey Regional Center on the Western Carolina University Campus. We moved home and he was a logger with his dad and brothers. His father-in-law started teaching him how to operate dozers and track hoes. John was so talented. His new love became putting beautiful home sites where people said there was no way. He built remarkable roads into areas most people said was impossible. He even found time and joy driving the Coachman Activity Bus for Swain County. He always considered it an honor to spend time with the students and marching band.

After years of trying to decide what he wanted to do for the rest of his life, he became Johnny the junk car man. He removed hundreds of junk cars from reservation lands and any other one that found themselves with a broke down or crashed vehicle.

All the wide varieties of jobs he enjoyed took him through much of the United States and created the opportunity to meet and work with many people from many walks of life. If you were fortunate enough for him to call you a friend, he became a true friend. When he said “call me if you need anything 24/7” he meant every word.

Our family and our four girls have appreciated all the love shown to us and for all the prayers. Please know we’re okay because God has our backs.

Thank you to the wonderful staff of Cherokee Davita Dialysis for the love you’ve shown us for almost 4 years.

Thank you to the nursing staff and CNAs of Tsali Care Center. We’ve become family. He loved you all.

John didn’t want a formal funeral. He wanted to be cremated. He always said “ashes to ashes dust to dust so shall we return.”

The family invites you to a memorial gathering to share stories of life. It will take place at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, N.C. Sunday, June 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Activities Department, Tsali Care Center Director Mallie Swayney, 267 Tsali Care Way, Cherokee, NC 28719. (828) 497-5048