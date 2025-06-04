LETTER: Yellowhill Baptist Church cemetery is at capacity

Greetings from the Yellowhill Baptist Church, we are writing you this letter to inform you all of a decision that was discussed and agreed upon by the Pastor and the members of the Yellowhill Baptist Church. The church’s cemetery has reached its capacity at the moment. Although, it may look like there are places that are available to bury a loved one, that is not the case at this time.

We have run into a few instances here lately, where a grave was being dug and another grave was disturbed by the dig. At this time, we are closing The Yellowhill Baptist Church Cemetery to anyone who wishes to lay to rest their loved ones in the church’s cemetery. We have come to find out that there are several unmarked graves and we are working with the Tribe for help with finding a solution on how we can get our cemetery surveyed and mark those unmarked graves that have no headstone or any kind of marking. Once we are able to get this done, we will see what options are available and will re-open the Yellowhill Baptist Church’s cemetery for those members of our Tribe to request a plot for their loved one to be laid to rest.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, they are more than willing to reach out to our Pastor, Associate Pastor, Deacon or Church Secretary. Their contact information is listed at the end of this letter. We thank you for your understanding at this time and will keep you updated on the status of the Yellowhill Baptist Church’s cemetery.

Foreman Bradley, Pastor, (828) 736-4872

Eddie Morrow, Associate Pastor, (828) 507-2271

Virgil Swimmer, Deacon, (828) 788-4931

Tina Swimmer, Church Clerk, (828) 736-6624

Sincerely,

Foreman Bradley