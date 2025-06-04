Cherokee Preservation Foundation hosts 17th annual Cherokee Day of Caring

Submitted by Cherokee Preservation Foundation
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Preservation Foundation with the support of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, and the Offices of the Principal Chief and Vice Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) came together collaboratively for the 17th annual Day of Caring on May 15. This daylong event reflects the spirit of Ga-Du-Gi, a traditional way of helping the community practiced by the Cherokee people for centuries.
Some 200 volunteers, EBCI members and others in the community, came together to assist 9 families and individuals nominated by their respective community clubs. Volunteers helped paint, repair, clean up landscapes and plant flowers.
That evening, nine “Quiet Heroes” and one “Good Neighbor” who have served their communities unselfishly were honored at a special dinner at the Wolftown Gym. “Our community is awesome. This day is what Ga-Du-Gi is all about, helping fellow neighbors,” said Deb Owle, Program Operations Manager, Cherokee Preservation Foundation.
Special thanks go out to Lowe’s in Sylva, McNeely’s Cherokee Home Center, the Cherokee Fire Department Station 2, VOC of Cherokee, EBCI Tribal Facilities, The Cherokee Boys Club, and Qualla Housing for providing assistance to ensure the success of the day.
The 2025 Cherokee Day of Caring Committee, who plans this event, includes the following individuals: Deb Owle, John Nelson, Dewayne “Duck” Lossiah, Gary Driver, Candy Bradley, Rick Lossiah, Dinah Grant, Rob Welch, Michael Wilnoty, Teresa Catolster, Elijah Wachacha, Cane Cable, and Driver Blythe.
Day of Caring Projects included:
Wolftown – Debbie Littlejohn
Big Y – Charlotte “Woochie” George
Painttown – Julie Wilnoty
Yellowhill – Hazel Shell
Big Cove – Joe Welch
Towstring – Catherine Lambert
Birdtown – Jane Owle
Snowbird – Janie Brown
Cherokee County – Anna Lou Shuler
Overflow Projects: Food Pantry’s Yellowhill and Cherokee County
The Quiet Heroes & Good Neighbor Awards went to:
Quiet Heroes:
Towstring – Michelle Bridges
Big Cove – Rose “Totsie” Welch
Yellowhill – Mianna “Peaches” Squirrel – Posthumously
Painttown – Joey Wilnoty
Big Y- Ann Maney Coggins
Wolftown – Mary Long
Birdtown – Ruth McCoy
Snowbird – Jonah Bird
Cherokee County – Diane Wells
Good Neighbor: Byron Housley (the Good Neighbor is a non-EBCI Tribal member who gives of themselves unselfishly to benefit the entire tribe)