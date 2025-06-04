Cherokee Preservation Foundation hosts 17th annual Cherokee Day of Caring

Submitted by Cherokee Preservation Foundation

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Preservation Foundation with the support of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, and the Offices of the Principal Chief and Vice Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) came together collaboratively for the 17th annual Day of Caring on May 15. This daylong event reflects the spirit of Ga-Du-Gi, a traditional way of helping the community practiced by the Cherokee people for centuries.

Some 200 volunteers, EBCI members and others in the community, came together to assist 9 families and individuals nominated by their respective community clubs. Volunteers helped paint, repair, clean up landscapes and plant flowers.

That evening, nine “Quiet Heroes” and one “Good Neighbor” who have served their communities unselfishly were honored at a special dinner at the Wolftown Gym. “Our community is awesome. This day is what Ga-Du-Gi is all about, helping fellow neighbors,” said Deb Owle, Program Operations Manager, Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Special thanks go out to Lowe’s in Sylva, McNeely’s Cherokee Home Center, the Cherokee Fire Department Station 2, VOC of Cherokee, EBCI Tribal Facilities, The Cherokee Boys Club, and Qualla Housing for providing assistance to ensure the success of the day.

The 2025 Cherokee Day of Caring Committee, who plans this event, includes the following individuals: Deb Owle, John Nelson, Dewayne “Duck” Lossiah, Gary Driver, Candy Bradley, Rick Lossiah, Dinah Grant, Rob Welch, Michael Wilnoty, Teresa Catolster, Elijah Wachacha, Cane Cable, and Driver Blythe.

Day of Caring Projects included:

Wolftown – Debbie Littlejohn

Big Y – Charlotte “Woochie” George

Painttown – Julie Wilnoty

Yellowhill – Hazel Shell

Big Cove – Joe Welch

Towstring – Catherine Lambert

Birdtown – Jane Owle

Snowbird – Janie Brown

Cherokee County – Anna Lou Shuler

Overflow Projects: Food Pantry’s Yellowhill and Cherokee County

The Quiet Heroes & Good Neighbor Awards went to:

Quiet Heroes:

Towstring – Michelle Bridges

Big Cove – Rose “Totsie” Welch

Yellowhill – Mianna “Peaches” Squirrel – Posthumously

Painttown – Joey Wilnoty

Big Y- Ann Maney Coggins

Wolftown – Mary Long

Birdtown – Ruth McCoy

Snowbird – Jonah Bird

Cherokee County – Diane Wells

Good Neighbor: Byron Housley (the Good Neighbor is a non-EBCI Tribal member who gives of themselves unselfishly to benefit the entire tribe)