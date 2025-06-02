LETTER: Reflections on Memorial Day

I was privileged to attend our Memorial Day service on Monday, May 26. It was beautifully done and overwhelming in its significance. I am one of our veterans who survived the horrors of combat and lost many comrades. I mourn even these many decades later. Tears were shed and my heart is still heavy.

In contrast to these fallen brothers and sisters, we have to tolerate a Commander-in-Chief that has labeled them ‘suckers and losers.’ Remember these words, brother and sister veterans, the next time you are called on to support a five-time draft-dodging bully who is stealing us blind and wrecking our democracy.

Veterans, your service is described in scripture: ‘Greater love hath no man than he who will lay down his life for his brother’.

Veterans, on this day and every day, you are honored and you are loved.

Signed,

Lew Harding

Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 former commander