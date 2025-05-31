Parking reductions and drive-thru closures planned during construction for CIHA Pharmacy expansion

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) has announced the launch of a pharmacy expansion project designed to enhance patient safety and provide more advanced care options. The expansion, which responds to updated guidelines from the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP), will bring critical improvements to our pharmacy’s facility design, ventilation systems, and quality control processes.

The project will add approximately 2,000 square feet to our existing pharmacy space, enabling us to meet new federal standards while laying the groundwork to offer specialized treatments, such as certain cancer therapies, in the future.

This project has been in the planning phase for several years and is part of CIHA’s long-term commitment to increase access to locally available specialty services such as infusion therapies and cancer treatments.

Construction will begin Thursday, June 5, 2025 with anticipated completion by April 15, 2026.

Important Changes for Patients and Visitors:

Parking Impact: Beginning June 3, fences will be set up around the construction zone, and parking in the back lot will be reduced.

Beginning June 3, fences will be set up around the construction zone, and parking in the back lot will be reduced. Pharmacy Drive-Thru Closures: In October, the pharmacy drive-thru will be temporarily closed two days a week for an 8-week period to allow for critical construction work. These closures will be limited to Mondays and Tuesdays to minimize disruption to our patients. This will not begin until late October.

“At CIHA, we are guided by the principle ᏂᎯᏣᏤᎵ (Ni hi tsa tse li), meaning ‘It belongs to you,’ which is why we have worked closely with the construction team to minimize the impact on patients as much as possible,” said Casey Cooper, CIHA chief executive officer. “We appreciate the community’s support and understanding as we invest in essential upgrades to better serve our patients and ensure a safer, more advanced pharmacy environment.”

For updates on the project, please visit our website at www.cherokeehospital.org or follow us on social media.