OBITUARY: Shaina Marie Taylor

Shaina Marie Taylor, 34, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

A native of Swain County and the Yellowhill Community, she was the daughter of Margie Taylor and Charles Dwayne Wolfe of Cherokee, N.C. In addition to her parents, Shaina is survived by her five children, her brother, Edward Dwayne Taylor, and her sister, Heather Lee Taylor, both of Cherokee, N.C.

A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 2 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 2 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Bryson officiating. Burial will take place in the Taylor Family Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.