Discover the Smokies with new summer and fall public programs

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Join this summer and fall for a series of exciting, family-friendly programs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, starting June 7. Visitors are invited to take a hike with a ranger, learn about mountain life, meet some of the creatures that call the Smokies’ home, trek into the dark and much more.

The full schedule of programs, with details about locations, topics and how to arrive prepared can be found on the park’s online event calendar and will be published in the summer edition of the Smokies Guide newspaper.

Additionally, one day each month, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and students from the University of Tennessee and Maryville College will collaborate with park staff to present programs. Funding for these programs was provided by the National Park Foundation.

ASL-interpreted programs will include:

Saturday, June 28: Portraits from the Past (9 a.m. at John Oliver parking area in Cades Cove); Drop-In History (10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cable Mill Historic Area).

Sunday, July 20: Kuwohi Guided Hike (9 a.m. at Kuwohi parking area); Mingus Mill program (2 p.m. at Mingus Mill).

Sunday, Aug. 17: Walker Sisters Hike (11 a.m. at Little Greenbrier School); Stream Splashers (2 p.m. at Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area).

Friday, Sept. 12: Bear Aware Drop In (1-3 p.m. at Cades Cove Orientation Shelter); Cove After Dark Walk (8 p.m. at the Cades Cove Orientation Shelter).

Tuesday, Oct. 7: History of Daisytown (11 a.m. at Jakes Creek parking area); Hiking 101 (1 p.m. at Little River Trailhead).

Friday, Nov. 7: Down on the Farm drop-in (10 a.m.-noon at the Mountain Farm Museum, Oconaluftee); Wild About the Smokies (3 p.m. at Oconaluftee Visitor Center).

Programs are family-friendly and are open to all park visitors. Visitors are welcome to participate on as many days as they choose and may opt to attend one or both programs on each day. No reservations are required.