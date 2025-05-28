SPEAKING OF FAITH: An old African Proverb

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture References: 1 Corinthians 12:4-11, James 1:17, 1 Peter 4:10-11, Romans 12:6-8, 1 Corinthians 7:7

Many people decline to participate in the ministry because they feel they have nothing to offer. They are not speakers, teachers, leaders, or educators, and they do not think they are a vital part of the body of Christ.

This commentary is to remind people that God has a purpose for them, and that purpose is essential to the Will of God. Everyone can participate in Glorifying God and become active in using the gifts God has given or prepare through faith to receive the gift God has in store for them.

God does not leave anyone out. He can and will use you if you are willing by faith to serve Him. He has done so much for us; we should want to do good works for Him as He had planned for each of us before time began.

Have you ever wondered why God made things that seem so useless? I mean, we could do without a few bugs. Take, for example, a mosquito. Why did God ever make the mosquito? I think Noah could have put a stop to them right on the boat. So, what good are they anyway? Has any scientist, biologist, or entomologist defended the necessity of mosquitoes? I have not, and I doubt I would believe them if they ever thought up a good reason.

Well, the reason God made mosquitoes might be the biggest lesson of your life today.

An old African proverb goes like this: ‘ If you think you’re too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent a night trying to sleep in a room with a mosquito.’ (Machine, 2010)

Can you identify with that? Which part? Thinking you are too insignificant, or have you tried sleeping in a room with a mosquito?

The principle is the same, whether you are thoroughly annoying or helpful beyond measure, being small or insignificant does not mean you do not make a difference. There have been stories about one person who stopped a great injustice throughout history. The Bible is full of inspiring stories about one person who became a genuine voice of truth. Or one person whose kindness saved a life. Each person matters when doing the Will of God. 2 Kings 4: A small jar of oil. 1 Samuel 17: David, a young boy, kills a giant, Goliath. James 3: Think of a large ship steered by such a small rudder, so it is with the tongue. John 4: The woman at the well. Luke 10: The Good Samaritan. Mark 12: The widow gives two copper mites. John 6: Jesus feeds thousands with five loaves of barley and two fish given by a small boy. Luke 19: A small man in a tree. Zacchaeus.

Christians are doing their best when they encourage one another. Examples are those who visit church members and family members who are sick or injured or help feed those who need a meal. How about writing notes or sending cards to those who are shut-in, jailed, on missionary trips in faraway lands, military members on overseas duty, missing members from the church, have accomplished a life event, or are grieving over a lost loved one? These trivial things are not trivial at all. They mean so much in the life of a church and the encouragement of members. People who do these things tirelessly are gifted and talented.

The congregation and staff should never slight the menial workers and volunteers, often taken for granted for work done behind the scenes. The list goes on to the janitor, the greeter, the maintenance team members, the technical team, the security team, the nursery volunteers, and do not ever forget the cooks. These people need to be encouraged, too. We all have a place to serve God.

Dear Lord, God, Father, we praise you with our lips and devotion to service. Bless all those whom You have called to serve You in big and small ways. Thank You, Lord, for Your gifts and talents, both spiritual and physical. Forgive us when we fail You when we fall short and forget what You have provided. Lead and guide us through your Word and Spirit by lighting our path and inspiring us to serve You more each day. In Jesus’ name, we pray, Amen.