Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians 2025 candidates

by May 28, 2025NEWS ka-no-he-da0 comments

Note: The following list of certified candidates was provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Board of Elections. 

 

Painttown Candidates:

Bill Taylor

Sean “Michael” Stamper

Jeff Thompson

Shannon Swimmer

 

Yellowhill Candidates:

David Wolfe

Tom Wahnetah

Chris Reed

Shennelle Feather

T.W. (Price) Saunooke

 

Birdtown Candidates:

Boyd Owle

Jim Owle

Travis K Smith

Joi Owle

 

Birdtown School Board Candidates:

Melanie Lambert

Gloria “Punkin” Griffin

 

Cherokee Co./Snowbird Candidates:

Janell Rattler

Adam Wachacha

Buck Brown

Erik Oswalt

Michael Smoker

 

Big Cove Candidates:

Richard French

Karen Holiday

Simon Montelongo

Perry Shell

Venita K. Wolfe

Lavita “Muffin” Hill

Mary Welch Thompson

 

Big Cove School Board:

No Candidates filed for this seat.

 

Wolftown/Big Y Candidates:

Bo Crowe

Joey Owle

Mike Parker

Glenn Bradley

 

Wolftown School Board:

Berdie Toineeta

Timmy Ray Smith

 