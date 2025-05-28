Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians 2025 candidates

Note: The following list of certified candidates was provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Board of Elections.
Painttown Candidates:
Bill Taylor
Sean “Michael” Stamper
Jeff Thompson
Shannon Swimmer
Yellowhill Candidates:
David Wolfe
Tom Wahnetah
Chris Reed
Shennelle Feather
T.W. (Price) Saunooke
Birdtown Candidates:
Boyd Owle
Jim Owle
Travis K Smith
Joi Owle
Birdtown School Board Candidates:
Melanie Lambert
Gloria “Punkin” Griffin
Cherokee Co./Snowbird Candidates:
Janell Rattler
Adam Wachacha
Buck Brown
Erik Oswalt
Michael Smoker
Big Cove Candidates:
Richard French
Karen Holiday
Simon Montelongo
Perry Shell
Venita K. Wolfe
Lavita “Muffin” Hill
Mary Welch Thompson
Big Cove School Board:
No Candidates filed for this seat.
Wolftown/Big Y Candidates:
Bo Crowe
Joey Owle
Mike Parker
Glenn Bradley
Wolftown School Board:
Berdie Toineeta
Timmy Ray Smith