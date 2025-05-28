Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians 2025 candidates

Note: The following list of certified candidates was provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Board of Elections.

Painttown Candidates:

Bill Taylor

Sean “Michael” Stamper

Jeff Thompson

Shannon Swimmer

Yellowhill Candidates:

David Wolfe

Tom Wahnetah

Chris Reed

Shennelle Feather

T.W. (Price) Saunooke

Birdtown Candidates:

Boyd Owle

Jim Owle

Travis K Smith

Joi Owle

Birdtown School Board Candidates:

Melanie Lambert

Gloria “Punkin” Griffin

Cherokee Co./Snowbird Candidates:

Janell Rattler

Adam Wachacha

Buck Brown

Erik Oswalt

Michael Smoker

Big Cove Candidates:

Richard French

Karen Holiday

Simon Montelongo

Perry Shell

Venita K. Wolfe

Lavita “Muffin” Hill

Mary Welch Thompson

Big Cove School Board:

No Candidates filed for this seat.

Wolftown/Big Y Candidates:

Bo Crowe

Joey Owle

Mike Parker

Glenn Bradley

Wolftown School Board:

Berdie Toineeta

Timmy Ray Smith