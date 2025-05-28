Center for Native Health welcomes Brett Treadway as director of RTCAR

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Center for Native Health (CNH) has welcomed Brett Treadway as the new director of the Revitalization of Traditional Cherokee Artisan Resources (RTCAR) program. Supported and funded through a grant by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, this position helps to carry out the RTCAR mission of protecting and promoting Cherokee traditional art, resources, and land care for present and future generations.

Treadway is a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians and grew up just off the Qualla Boundary in Bryson City, N.C. He received his bachelor’s degree in sustainability studies from the University of Florida, along with a minor in American Indian and Indigenous Studies and organic and sustainable crop production. He brings extensive experience in Indigenous land stewardship, having managed projects focused on Tribal co-stewardship and co-management with public land agencies. Through his work with Native communities nationwide, he developed strong relationships throughout Indian Country and is now bringing that knowledge home to serve the EBCI community.

“As the first EBCI RTCAR Director, I’m super excited to serve my community in a more direct role,” said Treadway. “I look forward to connecting with our local artisans and ensuring the RTCAR program remains a lasting resource for generations to come.”

A former CNH Executive Board member, Treadway brings both organizational insight and cultural commitment to the RTCAR program as he steps into this new leadership role.

“We are thrilled that Brett will be joining our team at CNH,” said Trey Adcock, PhD, executive director of the Center for Native Health. “In a short amount of time, he has gained tremendous experience and knowledge working across Indian Country for the First Nations Development Institute. He is excited to come home to serve his community, and I am confident he will do great things on behalf of Cherokee artists and the broader EBCI community.”

Looking ahead, Treadway hopes to grow RTCAR’s grantee network and bring in new partners to support and diversify the program. He plans to expand focus areas to include important EBCI art and craft resources like butternut, clay, and hickory, while working closely with artisans and cultural knowledge holders to align the program with community needs.

For more information about RTCAR, visit: https://www.centerfornativehealth.org/art-language-healing