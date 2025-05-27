OBITUARY: Charles Bradley

It is with heavy hearts but joyous spirits that we celebrate the life of Charles Bradley, also known as “Bob” or “Bage”, who passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Bryson City, N.C. Born on March 28, 1951, in Cherokee, N.C., to the late Charles ‘Muscle Head’ Bradley and Peggy Galcatcher, Charles was a proud member of the American Indian community and a cherished resident of Swain County.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, John Lee Bradley.

He is survived by his two sisters, Susie Bradley Haynes and Mary Bradley, and three nieces, Ashley and Amelia Hayes, Kelly Lee Bradley, along with many friends, and extended relations.

After graduating from Swain County High School, Charles bravely served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning an honorable discharge that he wore as a badge of honor throughout his life. Upon returning home, he made his mark in the community, serving as a Magistrate in the Cherokee Court System, where he was known for his fair and compassionate approach.

Charles was not just a hardworking man; he was a visionary entrepreneur. He owned and operated One Feather Trading Post, One Feather Mini Mart, and One Feather Fly and Tackle in Cherokee, N.C., dedicating decades of his life to serving the community he loved. These businesses became cornerstones in Bryson City, reflecting his passion for both retail and the great outdoors.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Charles embraced the beauty of nature, often found casting lines in local rivers or exploring the wilderness. He inspired those around him to appreciate the outdoors as much as he did and shared countless stories of adventure with family and friends.

Following his wishes, Charles will be cremated, and his memory will be kept close to home. A Celebration of his life is being planned to allow everyone who knew and loved him to come together and celebrate the amazing life he lived. This will be communicated when finalized.