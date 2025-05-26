“The past shaped us”: CHS Class of 2025 graduates most ever with 100

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee High School (CHS) held the Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 24 at Ray Kinsland Stadium in Cherokee, N.C. The class had the most graduates in school history with 100 seniors graduating.

The invocation was given in Cherokee and English by Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) Cherokee Language Director and fluent speaker Laura Pinnix.

CHS Principal Craig Barker gave the welcome, “We believe in gadugi here. We honor that. It’s not just a slogan for us, it’s what we do. That’s what this community means. We’re not your typical high school. These are not your typical high school students, and I’m definitely not your typical principal,” he said.

“I’m blown away by the class of 2025. I’m in awe of the students before you. Their accomplishments are extraordinary and will resonate through the halls of Cherokee High School forevermore. Like I said, they are history makers and record breakers. You are a witness to greatness.”

The Class of 2025 motto was “The past shaped us. The present strengthens us. The future awaits us.” The class flower was the hydrangea, the class color was blue, and the class song was “Five More Minutes” by Scotty MCreery. The class sponsors were Michelle McSwain, Sonya Edwards, Scott Freeman, Kelly Driver, Pam Price, Janet Owle, and Tim Hawkins. The junior marshals were Marleigh Aguilera, Tayvin Bark-Cruz, Javan Garcia, Marlee Hicks, Isaiah Ledford, Leilah Lossie, Cecily Swimmer, and Samantha Toineeta. The class officers were Elliott Shell, president; Vincent Owle, vice president; Julianne Smart, secretary; Tyruss Thompson, treasurer; Lillian Blythe-Ramos, historian; and Paytyn Barker, class representative.

Class President Elliott Shell gave the presidential address. “This is one of the most resilient and just greatest classes and group of people I’ve ever gone to school with. I’ve grown up with all these people, some from Dora Reed and then first grade, and I could tell you a story about each individual person here and I think that’s just an amazing trait of every single person here. I’m so proud of every single person graduating today and you should be very proud, too.”

The class speakers for the ceremony were CHS Student Council President Abreana Hornbuckle and Class Representative Paytyn Barker. In Hornbuckle’s speech, she emphasized the importance of Cherokee values in moving toward the future. “We are still here, we’re still Cherokee. We speak our language, dance our songs, know our history, our culture, our arts. We are Cherokee,” she said.

“Now, we take our Cherokee values and sacred path teachings into the next chapter of our lives. Tyruss Thompson will carry his Cherokee values with him by holding tight to his powerful sense of humor. Gideon Freeman will carry his values through his strong individual character. Sadie Gomez will carry her Cherokee spirituality with her as she continues to embrace it on her path. Paytyn Barker will carry her Cherokee values with her by dedicating her future career to giving back to others in the medical field. Each of us will carry something from this place, something uniquely Cherokee, uniquely Brave.”

Paytyn Barker, who also had the highest grade point average of the graduating class, followed by Gideon Freeman, spoke to the class motto and the history made by the graduating class.

“As we prepare to walk across this stage one final time, one thing is certain: we didn’t just leave a mark, we made history. Our class motto says it best, the past shaped us, the present strengthened us, and the future awaits us. That motto isn’t just a phrase, it’s our truth. The past shaped us. Every game, every performance, every late-night study session, every challenge, whether it was learning perseverance through difficult times or joy through a shared success. Our journey has molded us into the people that we are today. The present strengthens us. Standing here side by side, we are more than students. We are leaders, thinkers, dreamers and doers. We are confident in who we’ve become, and we are ready for what’s next. And now the future awaits us, and what we’re leaving behind is a legacy. We are the largest graduating class in the history of Cherokee High School. We have the most members ever in the National Honor Society. We hold the record for the highest number of honor graduates to ever walk across this stage. We have the most Smoky Mountain Conference Player of the Year athletes and the most Smoky Mountain Conference Championships won. We didn’t just show up, but we set a new standard.”

North American Indian Women’s Association (NAIWA) representative Loretta Bolden presented the NAIWA academic achievement awards to Paytyn Barker and Gideon Freeman for having the first and second highest grade point averages respectively.

Sam Lambert from the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 presented the American Legion Award to Abreana Hornbuckle.

Shannon Swimmer, director of the Western Carolina University (WCU) Cherokee Center, presented the Dr. Jerry Wolfe Gadugi Award to Tyruss Thompson and Kyla Moore.

Ava Walkingstick, student council president-elect, presented the Cynthia Saunooke Scholarship to Tyruss Thompson.

The presentation of diplomas was led by Craig Barker, CHS principal; Brianna Bynum, CHS dean of students; Dr. Heath Robertson, CHS assistant principal; Dr. Debora Foerst, CCS finance director; and Consuela Girty, CCS superintendent. A majority of the class handed Barker small, plastic hair combs as he handed over their diplomas with laughter erupting throughout the stadium.

Chris Wilmoth gave the benediction, followed by the pronouncement of graduates by Barker. Confetti flew into the air and graduates carefully lifted their feathered caps in the air, and the class of 2025 was off to the next adventure.