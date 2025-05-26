CIHA names 2025 Hayes Award and Employee of the Year recipients

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) has announced the recipients of its highest employee honors for 2025: Jason Sain, winner of the Hayes Award for Quality and Safety, and Rhiannon Spicer, named Employee of the Year.

Each year, CIHA takes time to honor individuals who go above and beyond in their roles—making a meaningful impact on their colleagues, patients, and the organization as a whole. These awards are a reflection of CIHA’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and community care.

Jason Sain – 2025 Hayes Award for Quality and Safety

As CIHA’s Employee Relations Manager, Jason Sain has made lasting contributions to quality and safety through data-driven leadership and a deep understanding of workforce development. From implementing a new employee engagement survey rooted in the Baldrige framework to producing critical workforce analytics that guide staffing and retention decisions, Jason’s work has led to tangible improvements throughout the hospital system.

Jason was nominated by his coworkers for his leadership in workforce development and his role in transitioning CIHA to a more meaningful employee engagement model using the Baldrige framework. His contributions to data-informed staffing, retention strategies, and organizational safety continue to elevate the work environment and improve outcomes for both staff and patients.

The Hayes Award, named in honor of retired RN and former Director of Quality at CIHA Colleen Hayes, this annual award began in 2010 to recognize a CIHA employee who has led or facilitated a system or process change, resulting in risk mitigation, improved safety or quality improvement. Nominations are submitted by fellow employees and scored by a review panel using a rigorous process based on CIHA’s values of integrity, responsiveness, teamwork, and innovation. The recipient receives a memorial clock, reserved parking space, monetary award, and recognition for their role in elevating healthcare outcomes.

Rhiannon Spicer – 2025 Employee of the Year

Known to most as Rhi, Rhiannon Spicer serves as Nurse Manager of the Analenisgi Inpatient Unit. Her leadership is built on accountability, compassion, and community, qualities that make her not just a manager, but a mentor and motivator to her team.

Rhi leads with integrity, consistently modeling ethical decision-making and ownership of both patient care and team development. When challenges arise, she addresses them directly and with transparency. In times of staffing shortages, she responds with clarity and calm, reorganizing resources, stepping in where needed, and ensuring continuous, compassionate care.

Her leadership has led to improved clinical workflows, increased patient satisfaction, and a stronger culture of collaboration across departments. Rhi’s commitment to innovation is equally notable, creating tailored learning sessions for staff, advocating for trauma-informed care, and investing in the professional growth of her team.

As Employee of the Year, Rhi will receive a memorial clock, reserved parking space, monetary award, 52 meal cards for the CIHA cafeteria, and $1,000 in continuing education funds. Her name will also be added to a permanent display honoring past recipients.

Both Jason and Rhiannon will be recognized at the 14th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala on June 21.Additionally, they and their families will be treated to a private dinner with the CIHA Governing Board in recognition of their achievements.

“Jason and Rhiannon represent the very best of Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority,” said CEO Casey Cooper. “Their leadership, service, and heart set a powerful example for all of us. We are proud to honor them and deeply grateful for their continued dedication to our mission.”

For more information about CIHA, visit www.cherokeehospital.org.