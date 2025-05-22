OBITUARY: Peggy Owle Wolfe

Peggy Owle Wolfe, 71, of Cherokee, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Solomon and Betty Bradley Owle.

She loved her little dog, Precious, and loved to garden. She was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Henry Owle, Annette Fish, Ruby Crowe, Bob Owle, Jessie Dugan, and Lloyd Carl Owle.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Wolfe; siblings, Frank Bradley and wife Josephine, Dewey Owle and wife Rita, Catherine Owle, Freeman Owle and wife Marsha; her little dog, Precious; and special friend, Brent Lambert.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 24 at Bethabara Baptist Church. Rev. Max Cochran will officiate with burial in the Owle Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Austin Gunter, Corey Owle, Isaiah Bird, Nat Taylor, Ed Owle, Robbie Squirrel, and Joe Wolfe, Sr.

All singers are welcome.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.