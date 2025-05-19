OBITUARY: Richard Dean Wahnetah

Richard Dean Wahnetah, age 66, of Hamilton, N.J., passed away at his residence on Friday, May 9, 2025, following a brief illness.

Mr. Wahnetah was a native and former resident of Cherokee, N.C. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a dispatcher in Hattiesburg, Miss. After his retirement, he enjoyed whittling and spent most of his time with his great-grandchildren.

He was the son of the late Lois Ondrea Wahnetah Pensavalle. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother, Guy Pensavalle, and sister, Maria Wahnetah Armachain.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Pecarsky; his stepson, Jesse Pecarsky; family friend, Jobany Cardona; his siblings, Anthony and his wife, Roberta Mondelli, and Franky Pensavalle; his grandchildren, Veronica Pecarsky, Kayla Pecarsky-Cardona, Chrissa Pecarsky-Cardona (fiancé: Joseph Guindin), Joanna Pecarsky-Cardona (fiancé: Ziaire Williams), Ashley Powers, and grandson Kaelen Baker; and three great-grandchildren, Kameron Thomas, Auria Munk, and Harmony Williams-Pecarsky. He was loved by many nieces and nephews, John, Jackie, and Jada Mondelli; Samuel and Carla Wahnetah; Ondrea Armachain; Michael and Amanda Pensavalle; as well as many great-grandnieces and grandnephews.

Long House Funeral Home will announce services.