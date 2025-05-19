CHA awarded $698K grant from Cherokee Preservation Foundation for expansion and upgrades

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee Historical Association (CHA) has announced the receipt of a grant totaling $698,000 from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. This substantial funding will empower CHA to significantly expand its programming, finalize a comprehensive master plan, and implement crucial upgrades to its historic venues.

A portion of the funding will be dedicated to bolstering CHA’s operational capacity through the creation of two new full-time staff positions. These additions will provide vital support for the organization’s expanding initiatives, including new year-round programming, and help ensure the long-term sustainability of CHA’s mission.

Furthermore, the grant will facilitate the final phase of developing a comprehensive master plan in partnership with the renowned planning and design firm, PGAV Destinations. This strategic roadmap will guide CHA’s growth and development over the coming years, ensuring that its facilities and programs effectively serve the evolving needs of the community and tourists alike. The funding will also enable essential upgrades and maintenance to our facilities and infrastructure, both at Oconaluftee Indian Village and Mountainside Theatre, and support celebration and fundraising activities surrounding the 75th Anniversary Season of Unto These Hills. Lastly, a portion of the funding will be divided amongst the cultural partners to support the second annual Qualla-Ween event in October.

Cherokee Historical Association invites the community to stay informed about upcoming program expansions. More information will be shared on CHA’s website (CherokeeHistorical.org) and social media channels in the coming months.