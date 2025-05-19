CCS School Board holds May meeting 

By BROOKLYN BROWN
One Feather Reporter
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, May 5 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:46 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.
Co-Vice Chairperson Tara Reed-Cooper led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Jo Ray, human resources director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative.
The opening prayer was led by Swimmer.
The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.
In good news, Ms. Wioletta Sikorska was recognized for her work in the English as a Second Language (ESL) program. Girty shared, “The ESL program is a structured course designed to help non-native English speakers improve their proficiency in reading, writing, listening, and speaking. The ultimate goal is to help students communicate more effectively in a variety of settings. Students remain in the program until they reach a level of proficiency that allows them to test out.
In the short time Ms. Sikorska has been involved with the program, she has shown incredible dedication and has already seen one student successfully test out. Her efforts have made a meaningful difference in the lives of her students, and her commitment reflects the true spirit of being “Every Brave, Every Day”.
To honor her dedication, Girty presented Sikorska with a certificate of recognition and a gift card.
Paytyn Barker, CHS graduating senior who will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall, extended appreciation to the board for their support: “Paytyn would like to extend her deepest thanks to everyone for the unwavering support and encouragement she has received throughout her time at Cherokee Central Schools. She firmly believes that education is the key to success. Just as she has trained hard and remained dedicated to sports, she has applied that same discipline and determination in the classroom.
Thanks to the many opportunities provided by CCS, Paytyn has been able to excel academically. With the support of the school and its incredible educators, she was able to take advanced courses through Appalachian State University, Southwestern Community College, and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. These experiences helped her grow, challenge herself, and strive for excellence every step of the way.
From the beginning, Paytyn set a goal: to earn a full scholarship and graduate with minimal student debt. Through months of hard work—applying for scholarships, participating in interviews, and completing assessments—she has been awarded multiple scholarships totaling over half a million dollars.
She is deeply grateful to the school board, support staff, and all the educators who guided and believed in her. Their encouragement made all the difference.
Paytyn will always carry with her the love, support, and inspiration she received at Cherokee Central Schools. Thank you all for being a part of her journey.”
The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta, with resolutions 25-177: "REDACTED is approved to work CES STEAM Camp '25" and 25-242: "REDACTED is approved to work Cultural Summer School '25" pulled administratively. The following resolution was approved from the consent agenda:
|25-158
|REDACTED is approved as the CMS Math Teacher for the 2025-2026 school year. He is not a returning worker and needs a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
|25-159
|REDACTED is approved to work CES STEAM Camp ‘25. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
|25-160
|REDACTED is approved to work CES STEAM Camp ‘25. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
|25-161
|REDACTED is approved to work CES STEAM Camp ‘25. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
|25-178
|REDACTED is approved to work CES STEAM Camp ‘25. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
|25-182
|REDACTED is approved as the CHS Assistant Principal for this school year. He is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
|The leadership development services from Strategic Leadership Consulting for 2025-2026 are approved.
Policy 6430 Purchasing Requirement for Equipment, Materials, and Supplies requires Board approval for purchases over $25,000.00 and the cost is $35,000.00.
|25-193
|REDACTED is approved to work CHS Summer School . S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
|25-199
|REDACTED is approved to work Cultural Summer School ‘25. S/he is a returning worker and has a completed background check, drug test, and fingerprint check on file with CCS Human Resources.
The next school board meetings are scheduled for May 19 and June 2 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45p.m.
The meeting adjourned at 5:49 p.m. with a motion by Swimmer seconded by Reed-Cooper.