OBITUARY: Robert George Standingdeer

Robert George Standingdeer, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Mission Hospital, after an extended illness. He is the son of the late Joe and Beatrice Standingdeer and his foster Father, Ray Kinsland. He is also preceded by his brother, Bill.

Robert had an outgoing personality and a ready smile. He was a member of Acquoni Baptist Church and had attended services there since he was 10 years old. He sang in the choir and helped with many church activities. Robert was a certified mason and worked for many years.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Kristin Standingdeer; two grandchildren, Aaliyah and Skylar; sister, Cindy; brother, Jess; foster mother, Jerri Kinsland; three foster sisters, Dora, Debora, and Camila; special friend, Dianne; several step-children; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Acquoni Baptist Church at 722 Acquoni Rd. in Cherokee, N.C. A Memorial Service will be held following visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.