Federal legislative updates of interest to EBCI citizens (May 2025)

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Each month, the One Feather will provide legislative updates on various pieces of federal legislation of interest to members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

H.R. 226 (Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act. This House bill would place 76 acres of land in eastern Tennessee into trust for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Included in that land are the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, the Chota Memorial, and the Tanasi Memorial sites.

Introduced: Jan. 7 by Rep. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)

Action: This bill was passed in the House by a voice vote on Feb. 4. It was received in the Senate the next day and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. There are no scheduled hearings in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.761 (Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act). This Senate bill would establish the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies. According to Congress.gov, “Among other duties, the Commission must investigate the impacts and ongoing effects of the Indian Boarding School Policies – federal policies under which American Indian, Alaskan Native, and Native Hawaiian children were forcibly removed from their family homes and placed in boarding schools.”

Introduced: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska)

Action: This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. It was “ordered to be reported without amendment favorably” by the Committee on March 5. No further action has been taken on this bill.

H.R. 2412 (Indigenous Diplomacy and Engagement Act). This House bill would establish an Office for Indigenous Affairs and an Advisory Commission for Indigenous Peoples within the Department of State.

Introduced: Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai’i)

Action: This bill was referred to both the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Natural Resources. There are no scheduled hearings in either Committee for this bill as of press time.

S.107 (Lumbee Fairness Act). This Senate bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: Jan. 16 by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Action: The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 474 (Lumbee Fairness Act). This House bill would grant federal acknowledgment to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group. This bill is identical to S. 107.

Introduced: Jan. 16 by Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 2929. Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe recognition bill. This House bill would grant federal acknowledgement to the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group.

Introduced: April 17 by Rep. Donald G. Davis (D-N.C.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

H.R. 3255. Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025. This House will would grant federal acknowledgment to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, a state-recognized group in Michigan.

Introduced: May 7 by Rep. Hillar J. Scholten (D-Mich.)

Action: This bill was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources. There is not a scheduled hearing in that Committee for this bill as of press time.

Here is the contact information for your federal legislators:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.): https://www.tillis.senate.gov/email-me

Sen. Tedd Budd (R-N.C.): https://www.budd.senate.gov/contact/

11th District Congressional Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.): https://edwards.house.gov/contact