EBCI Public Health achieves National Public Health Accreditation

Submitted by EBCI Public Health Department

The EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health Department has announced it has achieved National Public Health Accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). This prestigious recognition signifies the department’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality public health services to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians community members. It is the gold standard in public health practice.

“We pursued PHAB accreditation to ensure we are meeting the highest national standards for public health practice while honoring the unique needs of our tribal community, “states Sheena Kanott Lambert, EBCI Public Health Director. “This multi-year journey has strengthened our department’s infrastructure, improved how we deliver services, and deepened our partnerships across the local public health system. I’m incredibly proud of our team for this achievement—but ultimately, this milestone is about our community. As the public health authority for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, our responsibility is to help our people live longer, healthier lives. Accreditation is a powerful step toward that vision.”

PHAB accreditation is a rigorous process that requires health departments to demonstrate that they meet nationally recognized standards of public health practice across 12 domains. These domains encompass essential areas of public health practice, such as:

Community health assessment

Disease prevention and control

Health promotion and education

Environmental health

Emergency preparedness

Community Partnerships

Community Engagement

Workforce Development

Continuous Quality Improvement

By achieving national accreditation, the EBCI Public Health Department has established itself as a leader in tribal public health – becoming only the third health department in North Carolina (out of 85) and the seventh federally recognized tribe in the entire nation (out of 574) to earn this distinction. This national recognition places EBCI Public Health among the top 3.5 percent of North Carolina health departments and the top 1.2 percent of federally recognized tribes nationwide – demonstrating leadership in public health excellence and cultural responsiveness.

It demonstrates the department’s ongoing commitment to:

Promoting healthy lifestyles: Encouraging healthy behaviors and preventing disease.

Protecting the community from health threats: Addressing public health emergencies and ensuring a safe and healthy environment.

Improving the health outcomes of tribal members: Providing effective and culturally competent services.

Officials with the Department state, “EBCI Public Health Department extends its deepest gratitude to its dedicated workforce, community and county partners, and tribal leadership for their invaluable contributions in achieving this accomplishment. This national accreditation signifies the collective effort and commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of EBCI community members. Together, we pave the way for a brighter, healthier future of “ᏙᎯ” (TOHI) – for generations to come.”