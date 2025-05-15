CIHA welcomes new administrator of Tsali Care Center

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is proud to announce Michelle Tenhengel-deVille as the new administrator of Tsali Care Center. With an impressive background in nursing leadership and executive healthcare management, she brings a wealth of experience, vision, and compassion to this vital role in our community.

Tenhengel-deVille stepped into the role of administrator in April 2025 after nearly a year of serving as assistant administrator/administrator-in-training. Her commitment to the residents, families, and staff was evident from the start, and her transition into leadership has been both seamless and inspiring.

Tenhengel-deVille worked under Marchetta Campbell who served as the Administrator of Tsali Care Center through an operations contract with Lutheran Services while Michelle completed her Facility Administrator Licensure.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our partners at Lutheran Services for stepping in during a pivotal time to help us meet the regulatory requirements needed to keep Tsali Care Center operating while we transitioned into the new facility,” said CIHA CEO Casey Cooper. “Their support and expertise were instrumental in guiding us through this process and in helping Michelle complete her licensing. Now, with Michelle stepping into her new role, we’re proud to have Tsali Care once again fully operated by CIHA.”

Tenhengel-deVille’s career spans more than a decade in hospital and specialty care leadership roles, including serving as a chief executive officer, chief nursing officer, ICU director, and Safety/Quality/Performance Improvement coordinator. Prior to taking leadership roles, she spent almost two decades as a bedside nurse in critical care and surgical services. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for excellence nursing, operational leadership, and building strong, patient-centered teams.

Michelle was born and raised in Charlotte, N.C. but has lived in western North Carolina since 1998. Currently she lives in Sylva, N.C.

Her educational background is equally impressive, holding a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare and a Master’s in Nursing Administration and Leadership from Western Governors University. Her blend of clinical knowledge and executive insight makes her uniquely equipped to lead Tsali Care Center into its next chapter and will benefit CIHA as a whole as her new role also entails serving as the newest member of the organization’s Executive Team, which oversees all operations within the healthcare system.

Tenhengel-deVille hit the ground running as administrator and is currently leading the effort to secure the review and certification needed to increase the new facility’s capacity from 72 to 100 beds. Once that milestone is achieved, she and her team will begin navigating the regulatory requirements to launch a brand-new service at Tsali Care Center: a 20-bed Assisted Living unit. This addition will mark the first time Assisted Living is offered as part of the Tribe’s long-term care continuum, expanding vital options for elder care in the community.

CIHA officials noted, “Please join us in warmly welcoming Michelle Tenhengel-deVille to her new role. We look forward to the continued growth of Tsali Care Center under her leadership and are excited about the future ahead.”