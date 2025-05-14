Chief Hicks Monthly Report for Ka-wo-ni – ᎧᏬᏂ (April)

Submitted by the Office of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks

April was a meaningful month filled with progress, strong partnerships, and time spent with our people. I’m proud to share a few highlights from the past several weeks.

We began the month by meeting Senator Sydney Batch, Representative Robert Reives, and members of the Unite Here! Labor Union. These conversations ensure that the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians remains involved in state-level discussions that affect our communities and economy.

A powerful moment came with the dedication of Kuwohi, formerly known as Clingman’s Dome. The work to reclaim this sacred name, led by Lavita Hill and Missy Crowe, reflects what’s possible when we stand together to preserve our history and protect our land.

Another key milestone this month was the advancement of our MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous People) database. In partnership with the Executive Office, CIPD, and community members, this tool will allow us to gather critical data and take informed steps to better protect our people.

April also gave us time to come together as families and neighbors. Events like the PHHS Superhero Walk and the Easter gathering at the old Cherokee High School remind us of our strength when united in celebration and community.

Later that month, I traveled to Raleigh for important meetings with state leadership and state legislators. We had honest conversations about the challenges we’re facing and opportunities to work together for the betterment of our people.

I joined other tribal leaders in Florida in signing the Accord of Nations agreement with the Miccosukee, Choctaw, and Seminole Tribes. Together, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to defending tribal sovereignty and protecting the future of our Nations.

Back home, I visited with students at Cherokee High School to discuss upcoming summer internships and spoke with students at Western Carolina University about leadership and career pathways. Investing in our youth remains a top priority.

The 2nd Annual Cherokee Autism Celebration, organized by the Jackson Swain Qualla Boundary Support Group and supported by local schools and sponsors, was a powerful example of community action. I’m grateful to everyone who made it such a meaningful event.

We also hosted Garden Kit Giveaways in Cherokee, Snowbird, Yellowhill Activity Center and at Tsali Manor, distributing over 750 kits to community members. These events brought people together and encouraged healthy, sustainable practices at home. I also had the privilege of attending the Veterans Stand-Down, where we recognized and supported those who have served.

I also had the opportunity to meet with a group of Cherokee Nation language speakers. Supporting language revitalization efforts remains a top priority as we look to the future.

We closed the month by supporting our athletes at the 2025 Special Olympics and the Swain County Special Olympics. These events celebrate determination, inclusion, and community spirit, and I was proud to stand alongside our athletes and their families.

We’ve made meaningful strides this month, and I’m thankful to everyone who continues to support our shared work. I look forward to what we’ll accomplish together as we head into the summer season.