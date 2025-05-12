Logo designed to honor Cherokee Code Talkers

Article submitted by Aniyona Cohort of the CLMAP (Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program)

“The language we were forbidden to speak is the same language that helped save the United States of America”

It is well known that during World War II, the Navajo served as Code Talkers to help with the U.S. Military Operations. It is not as known that other tribal nations served in the same capacity as well, including the Cherokees, as early as World War I.

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) resident and First Language Cherokee Speaker Moses Oocumma wanted to learn more about the Eastern Band’s contributions. His research included reading “The First Code Talkers – Native American Communicators in World War I” written by William C. Meadows.

In honor of their invaluable contributions, Oocumma, with the help of Myrtle Driver, Beloved Woman of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and Gabby Thompson, came up with design and put them on shirts for the Master Speakers and Adult Learners.

On the cover of the design is First Language Cherokee Speaker Frank Cucumber, of Wayohi (Wolftown) who served in Vietnam, SPC 4 First Calvary Engineer.

Below are excerpts from the book referenced above:

“The Cherokee “code talkers” were the first known use of Native Americans in the American military to transmit messages under fire, and they continued to serve in this unique capacity for rest of World War I.”

“The Cherokees served in the U.S. 30th Infantry Division, particularly noted for their contributions during the Second Battle of the Somme in September 1918, where they effectively communicated vital information that was crucial for military operations. Their unique skills helped prevent enemy interception of communications, marking them as the earliest documented use of Native code talkers by the U.S. Army. The legacy of the Cherokee code talkers continues to be recognized, with efforts to connect with surviving members or their descendants to preserve their history.”

It is important to note that enemies were never able to decode the Cherokees’ or any other tribal languages that were used. The Cherokee language helped save lives and the nation.

CLMAP officials noted, “Overall, this proves Cherokee language’s strength and how invaluable it was and still is today. Currently, we are faced with a new challenge – the decline in those who speak and understand our language. Moses currently works as a Cherokee Master Speaker and teaching the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program. His efforts, along with other Speakers – including Frank and Myrtle, are saving our language for the future generations.”