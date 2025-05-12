CIHA’s new Occupational Therapy Services provides access to care for patients with Arthritis

CHEROKEE, N.C. – May is National Arthritis Awareness Month, bringing attention to one of the most common chronic health conditions affecting adults in the United States. For many, arthritis can make everyday activities – like getting dressed, cooking, or even holding a cup – more difficult and sometimes painful. While there is no cure, there are ways to manage symptoms and maintain independence, and one important resource is Occupational Therapy (OT).

Occupational therapists work with individuals to improve joint function, reduce strain, and adapt daily tasks to make life more manageable. Whether through targeted exercises, tools and devices that ease joint stress, or modifications to the home or work environment, OT can play a powerful role in helping people live well with arthritis.

At Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA), the importance of this service has been reflected in recent efforts to increase access to OT across the continuum of care. To provide this new service for patients, in Fall 2023, CIHA welcomed Cordell Green, a licensed occupational therapist and enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, to help lead this work. Cordell completed his master’s degree in occupational therapy from Brenau University in December 2022 and brings both clinical expertise and a deep cultural understanding to his role.

CIHA’s governing board prioritized the expansion of services to include OT after hearing from the community of long wait times and extended travel to receive the care needed from outside providers. On average, CIHA’s new OT program serves 100 outpatients and 10 inpatients each month. The team also averages 150 appointments each month for residents at Tsali Care Center.

Since joining the team, Cordell has helped expand OT services to include inpatient and outpatient care. Earlier this year, that reach grew again to serve residents at Tsali Care Center, ensuring that more patients – including those most at risk for age progression-related complications – can access tailored support focused on improving mobility, confidence, and quality of life. Cordell’s commitment to ensuring the prosperity of the next seven generation is evident in his educational ambition. Cordell is currently pursuing his Doctorate, furthering his knowledge and expertise for the patients he serves. As the Occupational Therapy Services have expanded, two additional staff members have been added to support the program, Kaylin Hipps, Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant, joined the team in January 2025 and Erin Hyde, Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant, joined the team in March 2025.

“Cordell’s continued training and education will not only benefit our current patients, it will also help guide the future services we are able to provide,” said Jennifer Thompson, Rehabilitation Department manager at CIHA. “Since adding this service here at CIHA, we have seen first-hand the need there is for it and the benefits it has for our patients at all stages of life. We have added key team members that help provide access for patients in all phases of life including areas such as pediatrics and geriatrics at Tsali Care Center. Although expansion has occurred rapidly to provide care to the residents of Tsali Care Center, the team is already looking at increasing access again to provide care at our clinics in Snowbird and Cherokee County.”

Living with arthritis often means making adjustments – and occupational therapy can help ensure those changes lead to greater comfort, confidence, and independence. During Arthritis Awareness Month, we encourage anyone experiencing joint pain, stiffness, or mobility challenges to talk to their provider about whether OT might be right for them.

CIHA officials noted, “With support from a compassionate team and community-focused providers, CIHA is here to help patients keep moving – on their own terms.”