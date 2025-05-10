SCC recognizes Ugvwiyuhi Hicks for Distinguished Alumni Award

SYLVA, N.C. – Michell Hicks, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been named the recipient of Southwestern Community College’s 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award.

A 1990 graduate of SCC’s Accounting program, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks has remained a staunch advocate for Southwestern and he continues to actively engage partnerships with his alma mater.

“I’m truly honored to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from Southwestern Community College,” Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said. “My time at SCC laid the foundation for so much of what I’ve been able to accomplish in my career. I’m grateful for the experiences and relationships that helped shape my path.”

Dr. Mark Ellison, SCC’s Dean of Students, oversees the award selection committee and said Ugvwiyuhi Hicks’ lifelong values of service and leadership were key determining factors among a strong field of nominees.

“As has been the case every year since we established this award, we were blown away by the accomplishments of all the nominees,” Dr. Ellison said. “Chief Hicks has done a lot of good things for the communities we serve. He’s long been a strong advocate for Southwestern, and he is extremely worthy of this honor.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks will be honored during the graduation ceremony for SCC’s Career Technologies Division at 3 p.m. on May 17 at Southwestern’s Jackson Campus in Sylva. The award will also be acknowledged during the commencement ceremonies for Health Sciences (10 a.m.) and Arts & Sciences and Early College (12:30 p.m.) on the same day.

This is the seventh year Southwestern has bestowed the Distinguished Alumni Award. Previous recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award have been Kyle Dowling (2019), Dustin Wilson (2020), John Mattox (2021), Jared Ballew (2022), Dr. Rivers Woodward (2023) and Lorelei Garnes (2024).

From his earliest days as a student balancing coursework, family life and a full-time job with the Tribe, to his current leadership role as Principal Chief, Hicks has remained committed to bettering his community.

After earning his associate degree from SCC, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks went on to become a Certified Public Accountant. In 2005, he was named National Community College Alumnus of the Year.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks graduated from Western Carolina University before earning his degree at SCC.

He previously served three consecutive terms as Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from 2003 to 2015 and was reelected to the role in 2023.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks has remained closely connected to SCC, most recently helping launch a partnership between SCC and the EBCI’s Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) to offer a free Facilities Maintenance Training Program for enrolled EBCI members. The initiative provides essential job training and certifications to meet urgent workforce needs throughout the Qualla Boundary.

Ugviwiyuhi Hicks’ nomination was supported by numerous community leaders, including former Ugvwiyuhi Joyce Dugan and Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Chairman Mike Parker, both of whom commended his enduring commitment to service, leadership and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

“I’m grateful to Dr. Ellison and everyone on our award selection committee,” said Dr. Don Tomas, SCC’s president. “Over the years, SCC has launched thousands of graduates into successful careers, and it’s always exciting to see what they accomplish. Honoring Chief Hicks during our spring graduation ceremonies feels especially appropriate, and our hope is that his selection will inspire all of our current and former students that they too can achieve whatever goals they set their minds to.”