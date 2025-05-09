SPEAKING OF FAITH: A Soldier’s Perspective – Part 1

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

2 Timothy 2:1-4 – Thou therefore, my child, be strengthened in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. And the things which thou hast heard from me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also. Suffer hardship with me, as a good soldier of Christ Jesus. No soldier on service entangleth himself in the affairs of this life; that he may please him who enrolled him as a soldier.

Mark 8:34-38 – And he called unto him the multitude with his disciples, and said unto them, If any man would come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever would save his life shall lose it; and whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s shall save it. For what doth it profit a man, to gain the whole world, and forfeit his life? For what should a man give in exchange for his life? For whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of man also shall be ashamed of him, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.

The Whole Armor of God is a military reference to preparing for battle with evil. Ephesians 6: 10-20.

I am a Vietnam Veteran and worked as an educator with the US and foreign military services for over 20 years. Many military precepts fit the behavior of what a Christian soldier should be and how they would conduct themselves.

There may be people I’m speaking with today who, at some point in their lives, joined the military and went through what most services call “Boot Camp.” I’m a veteran, and I went through boot camp. I can tell you it changed my life. If you haven’t been in the military and can’t relate to this experience, maybe you know someone close to you or a school buddy or friend, who did join and became a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, or Marine. Did you see a change in them? I assure you – everyone is changed. The military has a unique way of taking any man or woman from any walk of life, color or nationality, background or part of the country, rich or poor, and changing them with a military bearing within an average of 12 weeks, more or less. They become a different person. Within the chest of most military members is a heart that beats with patriotism, dedication, and a mission in life. That was the intent of the training, and people who went through it know that they changed. This discussion is about the correlation and comparison between the military and being a soldier for Christ.

When we consider the life of a Christian Soldier, one might consider Ephesians 6:10-20. It is easy to extend the references to many other parts of our lives as Christians. In thinking about them with a military bent, we broaden our understanding of dedication, honor, and victory in Jesus.

What if we consider our Church building as a soldier would consider their fort? I am not talking about shooting from the twenty-foot barricade walls, but a place to gather the troops for recovery, nourishment, training, drill, practice, and the continuous honing of skills. This fort compound teaches doctrine and plans with strategic goals and tactical mission objectives. Imagine the church building as a safe place where the injured are cared for and others refreshed and empowered to go out and fight another day. Our churches should reflect this kind of education and preparedness. Our present-day problem is that too many churches kill and finish off their wounded instead of bandaging them and helping them to heal from their injuries received on the battlefield.

The garrison is where we live, home. It is always close to the fort and relatively safe from the battlefield. This place surrounds peaceful people who share the same friendly ways of life. Your home is your fort or protection where you can feed yourself and care for yourself and study on your own. Your home should be a place of rest, love, family, and peace. This might not always be true for some, but you should probably stay in the fort if you cannot go home to be safe.

Come back next week for part two.

God and Father, you alone are worthy to follow. Lead my life and be a lamp unto my feet, a light unto my path. Shod my feet with the faith to follow you wherever you lead me. Give me whatever tools are needed to be your servant and soldier in battle. Please give me the courage to fight and stand firm for the gospel wherever and whenever allowed to witness.