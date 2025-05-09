Positive Childhood Experiences: A powerful tool for lifelong mental health

By REID SMITHDEAL

Assistant Director of Behavioral Health at Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

In recent years, the conversation around Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) has grown louder, with mounting evidence revealing how trauma and hardship during childhood can leave lasting marks on mental and physical health. But a quieter, equally powerful body of research is beginning to draw attention: Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs). And the findings are hopeful.

According to recent studies, adults who reported a high number of PCEs were 72 percent less likely to experience depression or poor mental health. These individuals were also 3.5 times more likely to receive the social and emotional support they needed as adults. These findings suggest that just as adversity can harm, positive experiences can heal—and even build resilience for life.

So what exactly are Positive Childhood Experiences?

At their core, PCEs are moments in a child’s life when they feel safe, supported, and emotionally connected. These experiences help children build a strong foundation of trust, belonging, and emotional regulation. They can occur both inside and outside the family environment.

Inside the Home: Building Blocks of Emotional Security

PCEs within the family often include:

Feeling heard, accepted, and supported by caregivers

Believing that family members stand by them during hard times

Having a safe space to talk about emotions and difficult experiences

Feeling protected by an adult in the home

Being able to confide in a family member about their feelings

These experiences cultivate a sense of emotional security that carries forward into adulthood, shaping how a person navigates challenges and relationships.

Beyond the Family: A Community of Support

Positive experiences can – and should – extend beyond the home. Key examples include:

Having supportive friendships

Feeling a sense of belonging within a group, whether it’s a school, club, church, or cultural community

Participating in community or cultural traditions, such as Cherokee spiritual practices or artistic events

Having at least one adult outside the family who takes a genuine interest in the child

Such external supports expand a child’s emotional network and reinforce their sense of value and identity.

No Price Tag on Connection

The beauty of PCEs is that they require time and attention, not money. Simply listening to a child, validating their feelings, and spending meaningful time with them can make a lasting difference.

“Children don’t need grand gestures,” says one expert. “They need to know that someone is truly present, especially during the hard moments.”

Tips for Creating PCEs Every Day

Here are a few simple yet powerful ways adults can foster PCEs in their everyday interactions with children:

Encourage exploration: Support children in trying new things while providing a safe environment to do so. This helps them build confidence and resilience.

Be fully present: Set aside distractions, turn off electronics, and give your full attention when a child is talking to you.

Listen without fixing: Rather than rushing to solve problems, validate a child’s emotions and let them know it’s okay to feel what they’re feeling.

Engage with their interests: Share in activities they enjoy, from sports to art, and show genuine curiosity in their world.

Foster belonging: Encourage involvement in community or family decisions and help them feel their voice matters.

As more communities begin to understand and embrace the importance of Positive Childhood Experiences, the hope is to not only mitigate the effects of trauma but to build a future where children thrive—mentally, emotionally, and socially.

Because while we can’t always prevent adversity, we can always create connection.

If you or someone you know is in need of family or child mental health services, contact Analenisgi’s Child & Family Services Team at 75 Paint Town Road in Cherokee, NC, or call (828) 497-9163 ext. 6459.