OBITUARY: Alma Panther Johns

Alma Panther Johns, 84, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 8, 2025. A native of Cherokee she was the daughter of the late Samuel Panther and Emaline Sequoyah.

She was a member of Waterfalls Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her son, Cecil Delbert Johns; and her husband, Cecil Johns.

She is survived by two sons, William “Bill-Eddie” Johns, Toby Libra Johns; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and siblings, Alice Kekabah, Loretta Bradley, Jean Bradley, Hattie Panther, Jim Panther, Kenny Panther, Samuel Panther, Pat Panther, Gloria Panther, Rick Panther and Debbie Panther.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the Big Cove Community Center, 8765 Big Cove Road, Cherokee, NC 28719.

She will be laid to rest in Florida at a later date.