LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disagrees with North Carolina Election Director replacement

I am all about mercy, I am a sinner. I am all about forgiveness, and often it is so very hard.

Elections in North Carolina have remained fair, trusted, and continuously under attack by those unable to accept the outcome. Karen Brinson Bell was a highly qualified, compassionate leader who did not waver from doing an excellent job, recognizing and mentoring qualified staff who spent hours to assure results that they were trustworthy. Unfortunately, those days are gone.

I can’t speak to or understand the hate that led to the decision to remove her from continuing to do excellent work.

There’s a constant drum of confusion, fear, and hate. I left the BOE so that I could escape the bullying, as I protest the hate and incompetence we continue to endure.

Your fear will not protect you. Your guns will just make you miserable, distrustful of every sound you don’t understand, and have no interest in understanding.

I am not a native of North Carolina. I spent 21 years in the Navy and eventually settled in NC. Those unhappy that I am not a native remind me regularly and tell me to go home. I feel that where I am IS home.

Love wins – my mantra – love wins, love wins! I will miss you, Karen Brinson Bell; you served North Carolinians well. So much damage and destruction driven by a lust for power – why? Oh God, where is the love? Holy Spirit breathe into me forgiveness as I pray with my breath for love.

Signed,

MaryK Buranosky, CRD, USNR (Ret.)

Swain County, N.C.