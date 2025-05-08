Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Days to begin on June 18

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer the first Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Day of the year on June 18. Vehicle-free days provide opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists to experience the 11-mile Cades Cove Loop Road without motor vehicles.

Vehicle-free days will continue every Wednesday through Sept. 24.

Reminders for vehicle-free day:

Safety first: Always wear a helmet when cycling and adhere to the posted speed limit of 20 miles per hour. Wearing a helmet could save your life.

Park smart: Vehicle-free days are popular and parking is limited. Please park only in designated spots to keep roads safer and to protect roadside ecosystems. Don’t forget to grab your parking tag before heading out!

Timing is everything: Avoid the morning rush! Arriving in the afternoon could give you a much more relaxed experience. If there is no parking available, you will be asked to return later in the day.

Pack wisely: Due to the terrain of the Cades Cove Loop Road, it often takes people longer than they expect to bike or hike the road. Bring essentials like food, water and a first aid kit to be prepared. Remember, there is no cell service here, so plan accordingly!

‍Know the rules: Only non-motorized bicycles, as well as Class 1 and Class 2 E-bikes, are permitted (Class 3 E-bikes are prohibited). All other motorized and non-motorized vehicles, such as scooters, skateboards and hoverboards, are not allowed.