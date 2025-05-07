Ramsay’s Kitchen opens at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River

MURPHY, N.C. – Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay will open Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River on Thursday, May 8.

“I’m delighted to have Ramsay’s Kitchen open at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River, part of such a beautiful landscape in North Carolina,” said Chef Ramsay. “Ramsay’s Kitchen is a very personal restaurant, that brings together some of my favorite dishes all on one menu. It’s elegant, yet approachable, and I am so pleased to share this new option with our guests.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen will undoubtedly bring a one-of-a-kind culinary offering to the Western North Carolina region. Positioned on the 12th floor of Valley Tower, the 12,000-square-foot restaurant’s vibrant and inviting ambiance is effortlessly complemented by its stunning mountain views and rooftop experience. Equally impressive is the elevated yet approachable menu, which features renowned signature dishes such as the iconic Beef Wellington, a Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll, or a 24 oz. Bone-in Ribeye, perfectly paired with grilled scallion and béarnaise. For a sweet treat, guests can choose from Chef Ramsay’s exquisite Sticky Toffee Pudding, rich Chocolate Pot de Crème, or comforting Apple Bread Pudding.

Ramsay’s Kitchen also features an extensive wine collection and offers masterfully mixed cocktail classics at its 19-seat bar and wine cellar, which sets the tone for guests’ culinary journey.

“Ramsay’s Kitchen is casual, inviting, innovative and extraordinary,” said Lumpy Lambert, general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel. “We’re excited to have Chef Ramsay’s culinary expertise showcased at our property and eagerly await guests to experience it firsthand.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Reservations are required and limited during the initial opening period. For more information or to book a reservation, visit caesars.com/harrahs-cherokee-valley-river.