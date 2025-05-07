OBITUARY: Barbara J. Robie

Barbara J. Robie, 77, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 6, 2025. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Queen Jackson.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her four brothers, former Principal Chief Walter Jackson, Boyd Jackson, Johnny Jackson, and Jack Jackson; and seven sisters, Mackie Abram, twins Marlyn Jackson and Jacquelyn Jackson, Naomi Kanott, Edie Bradley, Sadie Jackson, Jean Bryant.

She was the proud owner of Thunderbird Motel.

She was a member of Acquoni Baptist Chapel but switched to Yellowhill Baptist Church and considered it home for several years.

To be known by Barbara was to be loved by Barbara. Most of all she loved her Lord and Savior.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Barry Robie; one child, Cynthia Robie of Cherokee; one granddaughter, Brittany Benning and husband Scenca of Cherokee; two great grandchildren, Kayleigh Robie and Joshua Boggs both of Cherokee; special niece, Charlene Otter of Cherokee; step-daughter, Dianne Panther and husband Kenny of Cherokee; step-grandchildren, Bryan, Rob, and Tia Panther all of Cherokee; and four step great grandchildren, Dawson, Greyson, Janee, and Jasmine Panther.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 9 at Yellowhill Baptist Church. Brother Forman Bradley and Scotty Chekelelee will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Church.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Panther, Rob Panther, Rob Wahnetah, Brad Kanott, David Wolfe, Jerry Jackson, Hawk Otter, Michael Otter, and Jack Jackson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim and Raymius Smith.