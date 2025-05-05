CCS School Board holds April meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Tuesday, April 22 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:45 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Co-Vice Chairperson Melanie Lambert led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Jo Ray, human resources director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; John Henning, attorney; and Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative.

The opening prayer was led by Payne.

The previous meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Toineeta seconded by Swimmer.

Deborah Foerst, CCS finance director, and Rhonica Via, CBC finance director, provided financial reports. Foerst shared that beginning next school year, middle school and high school athletics will have separate budgets for tailored budgeting.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer. The following resolution was approved from the consent agenda:

25-157: REDACTED is approved as a Substitute Teacher for Cherokee High School for this school year.

The board held second readings of the following policy revisions, all of which were approved unanimously: 6120 Student Health Services, 6140 Student Wellness, 8305 Federal Grant Administration, 9125 Participation by Minority Businesses and TERO Vendors.

The board held first readings of the following policy revisions: 4320 Tobacco Products-Students, 4329/7311 Bullying and Harassing Behavior Prohibited, 4334/5035/7345 Use of Unmanned Aircraft (DRONES), 4370 Student Discipline Hearing Procedures, 5022 Registered Sex Offenders, 5026/7250 Smoking and Tobacco Products, 4230 Communicable Diseases-Students, 7262 Communicable Diseases-Employees.

Girty provided an updated on a meeting between Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks; Terri Henry, governmental affairs liaison; Paxton Myers, chief of staff; Chairperson Thompson; Superintendent Girty, and North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Commissioner Que Tucker. They voiced concerns regarding past incidents during athletic events this school year. Girty said Commissioner Tucker acknowledged the concerns and was already aware of the incidents, expressing a strong interest in visiting Western North Carolina to meet directly with athletic personnel from all schools. She said Tucker is committed to addressing these issues and implementing changes to improve sportsmanship and conduct. Thompson added that she felt the meeting was productive and their concerns were heard.

The board entered closed session at 7:34 p.m., and exited closed at 8:53 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 8:55 p.m. The next meeting is May 5 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45 p.m.