Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute to celebrate Alumni Week and announces International Conference Opportunity

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI) is proud to share two exciting updates that reflect their continued commitment to culturally based leadership development for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

RKLI Alumni Week – May 19-22

RKLI invites all alumni from their leadership programs to join for Alumni Week from May 19–22 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily at their offices in Cherokee. This drop-in event is an opportunity to reconnect, reflect, and celebrate shared experiences across programs. Whether you participated in the Cherokee Youth Council, the Youth Cultural Exchange Program (formerly Costa Rica Eco-Study Tour), the Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program, or the Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program, you are welcome to stop by for snacks, fun activities, RKLI swag, and to share where your leadership journey has taken you.

Global Leadership Development – WIPCE 2025

In addition, RKLI is thrilled to announce that with support from the Harrah’s Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund, they will send a select group of adult EBCI adult community members to the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education (WIPCE) in Aotearoa (New Zealand) this November. Held every three years, WIPCE is the largest and most prestigious Indigenous education event in the world. As part of their participation, selected participants will complete leadership and cultural development activities prior to departure and share their experiences with the broader community upon return through public presentations. This opportunity supports long-term personal growth, global awareness, and strengthened leadership rooted in Cherokee values, including the development of economic strategies that are respectful of Cherokee culture.

For more information and to apply: CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: WIPCE 2025 IN NEW ZEALAND – Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

About RKLI

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is supported by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation and operates under the Cherokee Boys Club. Our programs develop selfless, community-centered leaders grounded in Cherokee core values. The upcoming WIPCE trip is made possible through a generous grant from the Harrah’s Cherokee Tribal Scholarship Fund.

For more information, visit www.rkli.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.