Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) approves pediatric dialysis treatment feasibility examination  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is going to look at the feasibility of offering pediatric dialysis services on the Qualla Boundary. Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passed Res. No. 461 (2025), which was introduced by EBCI Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, during its regular session on Thursday, May 1.

During debate on the issue, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said, “I know we’ve all seen our families struggle in a lot of different ways…we just built a new dialysis facility. One of the things we did not do was allow for children. Again, not second-guessing that decision, but I think it’s time for us to consider how do we address this issue?”

He added, “I think with the resources that we have, and I think with the right mindset, we can figure this out. I know it’s a specific area that requires specific expertise.”

The legislation states, “Pediatric dialysis is not currently available on the Qualla Boundary, and children who need the treatment have to be drive to other cities, such as Charlotte, North Carolina, sometimes multiple times per week for treatment.”

The legislation further states, “The Tribe, through the Division of Public Health and Human Services and the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA), working together, are authorized and requested to examine the feasibility of providing dialysis treatment on the Qualla Boundary for persons under 18 years of age…the examination shall include consultation with Davita Dialysis; an assessment of need; space, staffing, and equipment needs; whether existing facilities can accommodate the service; cost; whether any contracts need to be amended or written; and other relevant factors.”

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks commented, “As we look at where we’re looking in the future, I know we’ve been somewhat generalized in our health care. A lot of the specific services we contract out. I think we have to change our mindset…there are certain areas, especially when it relates to our children, that we lift the level of expertise that we’re putting on the ground and everything is not pushed to Haywood, Sylva, Asheville, Charlotte, wherever it may be, but we start developing specific expertise locally here and structure that in a way that makes sense for our people.”

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle said, “There’s a great need for it. When we talk about children not having to travel from all communities to get this treatment here…it fits the bill for what we need here.”

Following passage of the legislation, Casey Cooper, CIHA executive director, told the One Feather, “While the number of pediatric patients in our community requiring dialysis is, thankfully, very low, we must never overlook the profound impact this care has on the lives of those families. In the past, Tribal Council has acknowledged the need, however discussions around localizing these services revealed the significant investment required and the challenges associated with serving such a small patient population.

Because we currently contract with an outside company to provide dialysis for adults and they have not made the decision to provide treatment for children, I am proud the Tribe is willing to once again reopen discussions on what that would look like to take it on ourselves. As healthcare advocates committed to the well-being of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, we must continuously revisit these complex questions with fresh perspectives and a renewed willingness to explore what is possible.”

According to the legislation, the findings of the feasibility study are to be reported back to Dinilawigi within 90 days.

Cooper went on to say, “If there’s a path forward that allows even one family to receive critical care closer to home, surrounded by their support systems and cultural connections, then it’s worth pursuing. I commend Chief Hicks for his leadership in bringing this study forward, and I look forward to working with our partners to examine how we might turn this vision into a reality.”

Dinilawigi Vice Chairman David Wolfe asked for an amendment for home dialysis to be added to the feasibility examination. The amendment was approved, and the legislation was passed unanimously.