TRACK & FIELD: CMS athletes place at SMC Middle School Championship

One Feather Staff Report

Several members of the Cherokee Middle School (CMS) placed in the top three at the Smoky Mountain Middle School track and field championship held at Swain Co. High School in Bryson City, N.C. on Monday, April 28 including the following:

Girls

200M Dash: Cambry Stamper, SMC Conference champion, 28.31

400M Dash: Cambry Stamper, SMC Conference champion, 1:05.46

4x100M Relay Team: third place, 58.22

4x200M Relay Team: SMC Conference champions, 1:57.15

4x400M Relay Team: second place, 4:53.26

4x800M Relay Team: SMC Conference champions, 11:19.66

High Jump: Austin Fourkiller-Raby, second place, 4-6

Long Jump: Taytem Saunooke, third place, 13-10.5

Triple Jump: Lolo Bell, third place, 29-8

Boys

400M Dash: Jordan Panther, third place, 56.72

1600M Run: Kingzlii Beheler, third place, 5:19.83

4x200M Relay Team: second place, 1:46.20

4x400M Relay Team: third place, 4:10.63

4x800M Relay Team: SMC Conference champions, 9:53.26

On the girls side, Hayesville took the team title with 121 points, and Cherokee took third place with 105. For the boys, Andrews took the team title with 158 points, and Cherokee took fourth place with 63.