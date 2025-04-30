CLMAP receives Impact Award from WCU

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program (CLMAP) 2025 cohort has worked closely with Western Carolina University (WCU) School of Art and Design assistant professor Tatiana Potts and her printmaking classes to create a series of children’s books for Cherokee language and cultural learning. The children’s book project recently received the 2025 Impact Award for Community-Engaged Teaching, Learning & Research presented by the WCU Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning on Monday, April 28.

The project was featured in the One Feather on January 9. The project has resulted in the creation of seven hand-printed books, including “Seasons”, “What We Do”, “Visit Cherokee, NC!”, “Stories Collected by Mooney”, “The Rabbit Goes Duck Hunting”, “Riparian Ecosystem”, and the latest book, “Creatures of the Cherokee World”. The project has been funded in part through the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. The other two finalists for the award were “Action Club! Theater for Youth Audience Fundamentals” and “Post-Helene Travel and Tourism-WNC Strong”.

Hartwell Francis, education curriculum developer for New Kituwah Academy, along with several students from the CLMAP program including Meshay Long, Aaliyah Swimmer, Elvia Walkingstick, Michelle Long, Madison Long, and Olivia Owle, provided key consultation on the project to produce culturally relevant books for Cherokee youth.

“This award is well deserved for their outstanding contributions to this meaningful project for our youth,” KPEP Youth & Adult Education Director Renissa McLaughlin said of the group. “The award-winning project is an example of what can be accomplished through collaborative efforts between the Cherokee community and educational institutions like Western Carolina University.”