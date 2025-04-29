Synchronous firefly lottery and viewing dates for 2025

A total of 960 vehicle reservations, 120 per night, will be issued through the lottery process. Each reservation allows one vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants to park at the Elkmont viewing location. The number of daily reservations is based on parking capacity and the ability to safely accommodate a large number of viewers on site while minimizing resource impacts.
Lottery applicants may choose two potential dates to participate in the viewing opportunity during the eight-day period. Applicants will be selected using a randomized computer drawing. All lottery applicants will be charged a $1 application fee. Successful applicants will automatically be given reservations, and a $29 reservation fee will be charged to the same credit or debit card used for the application fee. The $29 fee covers the cost of awarding the reservation, on-site portable restrooms, supplies and nightly personnel costs for managing the viewing opportunity.
Reservations are non-refundable, non-transferable, and good only for the date issued. There is a limit of one lottery application per household per season. All lottery applicants will be notified by e-mail by May 13 if their application was successful or not.
During the viewing period, access to Elkmont is restricted after 12 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a reservation and registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground. Overnight parking at Little River Trailhead, Jakes Creek Trailhead or the Appalachian Clubhouse is not allowed during this eight-day period.