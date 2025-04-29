OBITUARY: Ernest D. Panther

Ernest D. Panther better known as “Ernie”, age 90, passed away on Saturday, April 26, 2025 after an extended illness. He is the son of the late Sam Panther and Emmaline Sequoyah.

Ernie entered the Air Force in 1955. During his service in the Air Force, he was in a variety of jobs, but his favorite was painting aircraft heading from Korea to Vietnam. He was deeply proud of his Cherokee heritage, often referring to Cherokee as “The Promised Land”. He was also proud to be an Air Force Veteran and was active in the American Legion and the Color Guard. He loved being a member of the Tribe.

Ernie is survived by his son, C. Rich Panther (Maggie). Others also surviving include Alice Kekabah, Alma Johns, Loretta Bradley, Jean Bradley, Hattie Panther, Jim Panther, Kenny Panther, Samuel Panther, Pat Panther, Gloria Panther, Rick Panther, and Debbie Panther.

In addition to his parents, Ernie is also preceded by, Floyd Panther, Sam Panther, Wilma Panther-Pheasant, Katherine Panther, Anita Elwood, Charles Davis, Thomas Driver, and Nicky Driver.

A visitation will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Thursday, May 1 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 2 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Burgess – Oocumma Cemetery Veteran Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Deino Panther, Delbert Ross, Steve Kekabah, Robbie Panther, JR Panther, Michael Bradley, and Alfred Bradley.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.