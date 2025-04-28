SPEAKING OF FAITH: A Close Call Part Four

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

Scripture references: Psalms 118:17, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, Luke 15:7

A Close Call from Jesus. A solemn close call. Have you ever had a close call with Jesus to live? Are you listening?

Maybe you are sitting there thinking of your close call with death, or have had enough close calls with death to know that you need an invitational call to Life.

Life everlasting. Did you ever think for a moment after that close call with death, where you would go if you answered that close call with your life and died? Do you know? Are you sure? How would you like to put that concern aside and consider a close call with living instead?

Those are the questions I get to ask people I meet in the hospital who look up at the ceiling and ask, Why Me?

But the question is valid for everyone.

How would you like to answer an eternal question with an everlasting answer?

Your answer needs to be – I know Jesus, and He knows me. That is more than hope.

I have victory over death right now, and you can, too. The answer is Life everlasting.

What a beautiful concept…a wonderful reality to know I am not going to die – oh, my body will, and I might suffer the pain of leaving the body, but me…the guy in here. I am only going to change addresses. I am going from this earthly address to my permanent home address in Heaven.

Do you ever ask a Christian, “How Do You Know that you’re going to heaven?”

I know because I am possessed by the one who owns the keys. The one who knows all about death and has defeated it. He has told me in His Word that He has prepared a place for me in Heaven.

You see – I have reservations. Just like season tickets to seats in the stadium, I know when I get there, I have assigned seating, and I am not worried about it. Just like when I call ahead and make reservations at my favorite diner, at the appointed time, I am going to have a seat at the table.

What peace you have when you can walk by that line or right by all those others seated and walk up to the Maître D’ and give him your name and have him look in the book and say, right this way, sir, and you go and sit down at the table. Even better. I love going to a place where they know who I am, have my seat, and lead me straight to my reserved spot. My reservation is secure because I have already answered His close call.

That is my hope and my faith in Jesus.

Maybe you know this story already. Maybe you have felt that tug on your heart from the one who makes the invitations and reservations. Do you want to be seated at His table? Would you like reservations for eternity in Heaven?

Can you afford to turn down a close call, knowing that you might have to answer the next close call without reservations? IF there is anyone here who has never responded to Jesus’ close call on your life today, I am praying that you would answer the close call that Jesus is making for you right now. Jesus will make you eternal reservations, and all you must do is answer His call.

He is calling you to come close to Him.

Jesus loves us, and it pleases all of Heaven when we accept Him, for we will be with Him forever after. Therefore, He wants all to be with Him.

1 Timothy 2:3-4 says, 3 This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; 4 who would have all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth.

And Luke 15:7 tells us, 7 I say unto you, that even so there shall be joy in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine righteous persons, who need no repentance.

Prayer: YES, LORD – TAKE ME. When death knocks on my door, when I face death, I want you, Jesus, to answer it for me and defeat it. Give me victory over death. Enter me with your Spirit, the same Spirit that gave You victory over death and raised You from the grave. I want that! Forgive me of my sin, live in me, possess me, and when I face death, fill my reservation, and take me home.

If you can say that in your heart and mean that, He will. He will. He is faithful, and He will.

Will you? Will you answer Him and this close call? All you need to do is call Him back. Call on the name of Jesus, and He will save you. Do you need help to do that? IF you want to make a reservation for Heaven, come forward right now. IF you will, He will answer, IF, IF, IF.

Then move your feet, come forward, and accept this call. Right now. You do not have to wait any longer. Make some reservations.