DOI: Recognition plan for Lumbee has been developed but not yet released  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, a state-recognized group, was the subject of a Presidential Memorandum three months ago regarding its bid for federal acknowledgement.

President Donald J. Trump signed a memorandum on Thursday, Jan. 23 regarding the issue. The memorandum states, “ Sec. 2.(a) Within 90 days of the date of this memorandum, the Secretary of the Interior shall review all applicable authorities regarding the recognition or acknowledgment of Indian tribes, and in consultation with the leadership of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, shall submit to the President a plan to assist the Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full federal recognition through legislation or other available mechanisms, including the right to receive full federal benefits.”

The Department of the Interior press office responded on Monday, April 28 to a question from the One Feather regarding the memorandum stating, “The Department of the Interior has developed a plan in accordance with President Trump’s memorandum and will provide an update when appropriate.”

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks said in a statement on Jan. 23 in response to President Trump’s memorandum, “We understand President Trump’s desire to conduct due diligence in exploring federal recognition for the Lumbee. That instinct is correct – facts relating to tribal history and existence of Indian ancestry must be at the heart of any federal recognition decision. Recognition is a profound act with far-reaching consequences, and it must be based on objective evaluations of provable historical and genealogical evidence to protect the integrity of tribal nationhood.

While the President directs the Department of the Interior to develop a plan for exploring pathways to recognition – through legislative, judicial, or administrative processes – it does not grant federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe. Nor does it override or bypass the established Office of Federal Acknowledgment (OFA) process. Instead, it signals the need for a thoughtful and structured review of the Lumbee’s claims, which we believe must be conducted under the rigorous standards of the OFA.”

It has long been the stance of the EBCI tribal government that the Lumbee should go through the OFA process. Ugvwiyuhi Hicks’ went on to state, “We continue to believe that the OFA process is the proper venue to consider recognition for the Lumbee and any other group claiming to be a tribe. This process was established to provide a fair, transparent, and rigorous mechanism for determining whether a group is comprised of Indian ancestry from historical tribes. By grounding decisions in demonstrable facts rather than shifting narratives or political considerations, the OFA protects the integrity of all tribes.

Federal recognition must be approached with seriousness and respect for facts and evidence. Anything less risks reducing recognition to a political tool, undermining the sovereignty of tribes with treaty and trust relations with the United States and the trust of the American people.”

Two identical bills are currently in Congress regarding Lumbee recognition. The legislation (S. 107) for the 119th Congress was introduced in the Senate on Thursday, Jan. 16 by Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.). An identical bill (H.R. 474) was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen David Rouzer (R-N.C.) and Mark Harris (R-N.C.). S.107 was referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs, and H.R. 474 was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.