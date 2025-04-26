OBITUARY: Rex Allen Swayney

Rex Allen Swayney, 65, of Sylva, N.C., passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 24, 2025, at Vero Health and Rehab of Sylva, N.C., following an extended illness.

Rex was a native of Maryville, Tenn. He served in the U.S. Army and was the son of the late Jesse Lorenzo and Cora Elizabeth McMillan Swayney. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brothers, John Mooney, Mark Swayney, Doug Swayney, Larry Corell, and a sister, Linda Correll.

Rex is survived by two sons, Jacob Swayney of Maryville, Tenn., and Eric Nichols of Knoxville, Tenn.; and one daughter, Kayla Summerlin of Seymour, Tenn. Additionally, one brother, David Swayney, and five grandchildren also survive.

Friends and family will be received at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 at Long House Funeral Home, 407 Wolftown Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 at Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C. Burial will follow at Swayney Family Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C.

Pallbearers are Mark Nichols, Jehelleman Sandoval, and Brandon Friend.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.