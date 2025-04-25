OBITUARY: Ray Anthony McCoy

Ray Anthony McCoy, 56, of Cherokee, passed away Wednesday, April 23, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Carl Ray McCoy of Cherokee and the late Lucy Wildcatt.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Wildcatt; and brother, Fred McCoy.

He was an avid bear hunter and fisherman and a friend to many.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his children, Tyler McCoy (Wally), Michael Milholen (Sarah Wachacha), Justina Hornbuckle (Lee Maney), Shaye Wood; eight grandchildren; sister, Carla McCoy; and his brother, Carl L. McCoy.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 29 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Dan Conseen will officiate with burial in the McCoy Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.