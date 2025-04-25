OBITUARY: Blanche Emmaline Teesateskie

Blanche Emmaline Teesateskie, age 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. A native of Graham County and a lifelong member of the Snowbird Community, she was the daughter of the late Tom and Jeanette Sue Rattler Teesateskie.

Blanche lived her life in her own quiet rhythm – independent, strong-willed, and steady in heart. She cared deeply for her family, and her affection revealed itself in small, meaningful ways; a kind word, a shared smile, a gesture that spoke volumes even when words were few.

Blanche carried a deep love for her sons and grandchildren, a love that may not have always been loud, but was steady and enduring. She took pride in their lives, their strength, and the families they built. In her own way, she held them close – always hoping the best for them, always loving them from where she stood.

She is survived by her sons, Tommy Teesateskie (Sarah) and Kevin Douglas Teesateskie (Lauren); her grandchildren, Logan Teesateskie (Kyla), Tori Teesateskie, Jack Jack Teesateskie, Emily Teesateskie, Bryson Teesateskie, Allie Teesateskie, Joy Teesateskie, Mayleigh Teesateskie, Robin Teesateskie, Raven Teesateskie, and Ezekiel Teesateskie; great grandchildren, Addisyn Teesateskie, Thea Teesateskie, and Keldon Gary Teesateskie; and step-grandchildren, Adon Bridge, Isabella Bridge, and Lucina Luttrell. She also leaves behind her sisters, Christine McCoy and Donna Sue McCraken (Lonnie); along with a host of nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her infant son, Calvin Teesateskie; her brothers, Ronald “Ronnie” Teesateskie, Steve Teesateskie, and Patrick Teesateskie; and her sisters, Norma Jean Smith and Barbara Owle. Blanche’s memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew her—through moments shared, and the enduring love that, even at a distance, never truly faded.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 28 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Ernie Stiles will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 28 at the Funeral Home.